[Teams] Arsenal vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 5 changes

Arsenal return to Premier League action as they welcome West Ham United to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners cut Liverpool’s advantage at the top of the table to just two points with a dramatic 2-1 win away to Newcastle United last weekend. Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes scored late to complete the turn around after Nick Woltemade had opened the scoring for the hosts.

With Liverpool not playing away to Chelsea until the 5:30pm kick-off later today, Arsenal can move to the top of the table with a win over the Hammers in North London this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Olympiacos 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night. David Raya keeps his place in goal while Gabriel Magalhaes is given the all-clear to start alongside William Saliba after recovering from a knock that forced him off in midweek.

There are changes in the full-back positions with Jurrien Timber coming in for Ben White while Riccardo Calafiori replaces Myles Lewis-Skelly on the left side of the back four.

Martin Zubimendi is given a rest so Declan Rice anchors the midfield for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard keeps his place after his MOTM display in midweek while Eberechi Eze also starts in the middle of the park for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka is recalled to start on the right while Leandro Trossard keeps his place so Gabriel Martinelli has to make-do with a place on the bench. Viktor Gyokeres leads the line up front for Arsenal and he’ll be hoping to get himself among the goals.

Here are the line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Odegaard, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Norgaard, Zubimendi, Merino, Nwaneri, Martinelli

West Ham

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Scarles, Rodríguez, Potts, Wilson, Guilherme, Marshall