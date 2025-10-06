Tottenham Hotspur hoping to sign Nathan Collins from Brentford ahead of Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur picked up another win yesterday under Thomas Frank, with a 2-1 success away at Leeds United, as they remained in the top four of the Premier League standings following the end of Saturday’s set of fixtures.

Leeds scored against them through Noah Okafor, but on the brighter side, it was only the fifth goal Spurs have conceded in the English top flight so far and are averaging less than a goal against per game this season.

Nonetheless, Frank remains committed to bolstering his side’s defensive attributes and is prepared to turn to his former recruits Brentford in an attempt to acquire Nathan Collins, as per Football Insider, with Liverpool also keen on the 24-year-old.

Collins has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most aerially astute centre backs, and offers security against crosses and long balls. With the game getting increasingly physical, it comes as no surprise that his stock is on the rise.

Spurs not likely to enter a bidding war for Collins

For now, Liverpool are interested in Nathan Collins and even if they are able to acquire Marc Guehi on a free transfer, it would not be a surprise to see them going for the Brentford star given Virgil van Dijk’s age and Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation.

Having said that, it remains to be seen how much Brentford seek for the Irish international, who has a contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2029 and is valued at £24 million on Transfermarkt.

Although the player’s valuation provides for affordable reading, it would be surprising if the Bees are ready to let go of him for anything less than £40 million and with Tottenham Hotspur well-staffed at the back, it is unlikely they will want to pay as much.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are already well-established options, while Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin have proven to be reliable back-ups, and young Luka Vuskovic will also continue to develop as time progresses.

With four central defenders already on their roster, Spurs might want to focus on rebuilding their midfield and adding quality to their offensive department, so unless it is for an unbeatable price, they might not sign any more centre backs any time soon.