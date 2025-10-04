Manchester United interested in signing Aleksandar Pavlovic in 2026

Manchester United beat Sunderland 2-0 on matchday seven of the Premier League yesterday, thanks to a goal apiece from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko in the first half, to move into the top half of the standings, at least temporarily.

Ruben Amorim used Bruno Fernandes in the double pivot alongside Casemiro in midfield once more, thereby hindering the team’s defensive stability on the transitions, while the United captain himself could not venture too high up the pitch.

Given that Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have been underwhelming, the Red Devils are looking to sign a new midfielder and according to BILD, Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic has emerged on their radar heading into 2026.

Pavlovic has also earned interest from United’s crosstown rivals, Manchester City, who are looking to replace Rodri but remains firmly in Bayern Munich’s plans with a contract until June 2029 and valuation of £48 million via Transfermarkt.

United unlikely to secure Pavlovic transfer

Aleksandar Pavlovic has developed into a key figure in Bayern Munich’s team and owing to his aggression in midfield, coverage of the pitch, as well as ability to play line-breaking passes, interest in him from the Manchester giants is not a surprise.

However, it is hard to imagine him leaving Bayern for cheap considering he is still only 21 and has a significant amount of time left on his contract, while joining Manchester United might be a downward step given their recent trajectory.

With the prospect of not battling for silverware at Old Trafford as consistently as he does with Bayern, and potentially not playing Champions League football regularly as well, the proposition of joining United does not seem very attractive from the outset.

Their rivals, Manchester City, would also be able to outbid them and offer him better personal terms, so if Pavlovic was to leave Bayern Munich, the Etihad Stadium seems like a far more realistic destination for him in England.