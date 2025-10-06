Chelsea ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Antoine Semenyo

Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues reinforced the flanks by signing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens this summer. Moreover, Estevao Willian joined from Palmeiras ahead of this season, although his switch to Stamford Bridge was finalised last year.

Apart from them, Enzo Maresca currently has Tyrique George, Pedro Neto, and Mykhailo Mudryk as options for the wings. However, the Ukrainian has been suspended for several years, having been found guilty of breaching doping rules.

On the other hand, George, Garnacho, Gittens, and Estevao are still very young and need time to develop their careers. So, Fichajes state that Chelsea are looking to reinforce the attack with a player who can produce goal contributions consistently and also works hard without possession.

They have identified Semenyo as a serious option, having been impressed by his excellent start to this season, and are ‘preparing an offer’ of around £78m[€90m] to seal the deal.

Bournemouth might find it difficult to resist an offer of this magnitude if Chelsea eventually launch it, and should they let Semenyo leave for this much money, he would become the Cherries’ record sale.

Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of around £65m last year, currently holds this record.

Semenyo to Chelsea

The 25-year-old is comfortable on either flank and is efficient with both feet. He is quick, strong, good in the air, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

The Ghanaian made 16 goal contributions in the Premier League last campaign but has had a stellar first half of this season, scoring six goals and registering three assists in seven league appearances.

Semenyo has been one of the most in-form forwards in the English top flight this season, as only Erling Haaland has made more goal contributions than the African.

The Bournemouth star is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to lure him away from Vitality Stadium next year.

However, it has been suggested that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him. So, the forward isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.