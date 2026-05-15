James and Neto return: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Manchester City

Chelsea have a chance to end a rather disappointing season on a high as they take on Manchester City tomorrow at 15:00 local time in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, eyeing a prestigious piece of silverware.

The Blues will not play in the Champions League next year but by winning the domestic cup, they would at least rubber stamp their place in the Europa League next season, and here is how their playing eleven is expected to look like.

Goalkeeper – With Robert Sanchez still injured, it is expected for Filip Jorgensen to get the nod in between the sticks.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is expected to play at right back once again having done decently in the position for much of the campaign, while Jorrel Hato could drop out of the team and Marc Cucurella, who played an advanced role versus Liverpool last time, might drop deeper to feature as the left back.

Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill might round off the back four for the Londoners.

James in midfield, Neto also starts

Midfielders – Reece James has come good as a midfielder in the ongoing campaign and is expected to play in a double pivot once more, partnering with Moises Caicedo. Enzo Fernandez, on the other hand, could be the attacking midfielder.

Cole Palmer is likely to continue as the right winger with Estevao Willian injured, while Pedro Neto might come in on the left flank having missed last weekend’s fixture due to a knock.

Forward – Joao Pedro is likely to be the lone striker for Chelsea.

Here is how the Blues’ team is expected to look on paper.