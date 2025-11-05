Football is a sport that requires experienced players. However, it is not enough to be talented to play football. Football tactics are tactical techniques used during a match to gain an advantage over the opponent. From the past to the present, many football tactical schemes have been created.

Tactical techniques such as VERROU and WM, which are among the best soccer techniques, have been replaced over time by various new tactical techniques. Some teams use soccer tactics best even today. For example, the “gegenpressing” tactic, which will be discussed below, has become synonymous with the Liverpool team.

VERROU Tactics

Verrou tactics are also known as Catenaccio. It is a tactic based entirely on scoring goals against the opponent. Verrou translates from French as “to lock,” and the goal of this tactic is to lock the opponent’s goal and score a goal. In this tactic, 6-7 attackers surround the opponent’s goal.

Of the remaining players, 1 player became the last libero, and the other 3 players continued to perform the functions of defenders. This football tactic was based on symmetry, and the 7 attacking players constantly moved symmetrically to each other.

Over time, the Italians found a more perfect form of this tactic, emphasizing that the goal is not only to score goals, but also to position players in the defensive zone. At this point, Italian soccer tacticians developed the 1-3-3-3 tactic and significantly surpassed Verru’s tactic.

Tactics in art games – explore Casino Click

WM tactics

As can be seen from the figure, the use of WM in a 3-2-2-3 sequence is a very effective and successful technique. Especially in the 1950s, this tactic, often used in world football, evolved over time and was given the names WW and MM.

In WM tactics, the forwards form the letter W (3-2), and the defenders form the letter M (2-3).

The main goal of the tactic is for two defenders to try to stop attacks. Among the defenders who stop attacks, the third player at the back who receives the ball is the Libero, who starts the attack by controlling the ball. This forms the letter M of this tactic. In the W tactic, the attackers take the ball from the libero and make successful shots in the air.

The WM tactic, which was developed, was also used for a long time as the WW and MM tactics. As can be understood from the letters, the WW tactic was used as 2-3-2-3, and the MM tactic as 3-2-3-2.

Total football

Total football tactics are football tactics that are described as expanding the field and narrowing the field. The founder of total football tactics is Rinus Michels. In total football tactics, the goal is to expand the field when your team has the ball and narrow the field when the opposing team has the ball.

This prevents the opposing team from dominating the field against you. In total football tactics, it is always your team that applies this tactic. The goal is to intimidate your opponent with pressure and score a goal.

This tactic uses a 4-3-3 formation. This tactic was used very often in the 1970s. The 1974 World Cup in particular was a period when the total football tactic was used with the greatest success.

This method, which has not been used in recent years, was used quite successfully in the past. This tactic, which is characterized by an aggressive style, is no longer preferred by clubs.

TIKI TAKA tactic

The Tiki-Taka tactic, invented after the Total Football tactic, is similar to the Total Football tactic. This Tiki-Taka tactic was developed by Rinus Michels’ student, Johan Cruyff.

The Tiki-Taka tactic was based on constant passing between players. The goal was to intimidate and demoralize the opponent with constant passing. Based on the 4-3-3 system, this tactic was designed to make it easier to score goals by distracting the opponent.

In particular, Barcelona has achieved great success by using this tactic for many years.

In the Tiki-Taka tactic, when the ball is lost, it is taken away from the opposing team with sudden pressure. This tactic is still practiced today. In particular, Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, is one of the most prominent representatives of the Tiki-Taka tactic.