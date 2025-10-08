Arsenal and Liverpool told to pay £100 million to seal Antoine Semenyo transfer

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has been in red hot form at the start of the Premier League season with six goals and three assists already to his name, arguably being the best player in the English top flight so far in the campaign.

His exceptional form has earned him interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, with both the British giants thought to be keen on his addition sooner rather than later, even though it might come at a significantly high cost.

Caught Offside has now reported that Arsenal and Liverpool have been informed by Bournemouth that they would need to pay £100 million to secure a transfer for Antoine Semenyo, making such a deal a club-record sale for the Cherries in 2026.

Semenyo’s impressive returns in front of goal have carried on since last season, but it is this year that the Ghanaian international has truly taken his game to the next level, therefore seeing a massive rise in his stock within the Premier League.

Liverpool might pay up for Semenyo

Arsenal have been keen on a right winger’s signing, and while Antoine Semenyo naturally plays on the left, he is able to feature on the right flank to good measure as well, although it is unlikely that the Gunners will match Bournemouth’s asking price.

With Bukayo Saka playing really well and Max Dowman as well as Ethan Nwaneri developing into superb homegrown talents, the Londoners might not see much value in paying £100 million for Semenyo although Liverpool might think differently.

Given that Mohamed Salah is ageing and has not been anywhere near his optimum level this year, they might view Semenyo as the Egyptian’s ideal replacement and could be ready to pay a premium due to his splendid output in the Premier League.

They’ve not shied away from spending money this year, and could be open to another major investment next year, whereas personal terms are also unlikely to be a major hindrance given the upgrade Semenyo’s career would have.

It will be interesting to see how much longer he can sustain his form for, however, but the Bournemouth talisman promises to be a hot product in next summer’s transfer window with a number of top clubs expected to contend for his services.