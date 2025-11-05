The most iconic soccer matches of the 21st century

2022 Argentina – France – 3:3 (4:2 on penalties)

In the penalty shootout, the best goalkeeper of recent years, Emiliano Martinez, added to his heroics with a save with his foot after a shot by Kolo Muani in the final minutes of extra time. Argentina got off to a great start in the final and finished the game confidently. France, on the other hand, earned the laurels of a patient contender, coming back and almost snatching the cup.

But in the tug-of-war of nerves, the team that created fewer chances lost. Argentina can be criticized for poor execution, with Lloris saving 7 out of 10 shots on target. But Martinez’s two saves proved even more important. Emiliano also saved Coman’s shot and waited for Tchouameni to miss from the spot. The Argentines shot perfectly, and Montiel’s shot drove the whole country crazy. The world champions lost to the new kings.

2005 Milan – Liverpool – 3:3 (2:3 on penalties)

The only thing that spoils the Champions League final in Istanbul is one moment. When you watch the match again, you see how Liverpool’s Polish goalkeeper Dudek breaks the rules of football. Even then, it was not allowed to leave the goal line before a penalty kick.

Jerzy ignored these rules, as did the referees. Everyone was captivated by the character of the Reds and the mistakes of their great rivals. Ancelotti lost the Champions League final, in which they were leading 3:0. Gerrard’s classic performance rallied the team at half-time, and Benitez’s tactical work in the second half was superb. The substitutions worked, and Liverpool scored. Milan were punished for their arrogance and mistakes, as they could have scored a fourth goal several times.

2017 Barcelona – PSG – 6:1

Let’s recall the first playoff match between these teams. PSG confidently dealt with the Catalans in Paris. Di Maria scored twice, with Draxler and Cavani adding one goal each. It seemed that the return match would change nothing.

Luis Enrique’s Spanish team had passed its peak, and it was difficult to demonstrate consistent play in different phases. But the PSG players decided to undermine coach Emery. In Barcelona, they created a phenomenon known in Catalan history as “La Remontada,” or the comeback. Suarez scored a quick goal. But when Cavani made it 3-1 after the break, few believed in a Spanish comeback. They were wrong, as the ending turned out to be incredible. Sergi Roberto scored in the 95th minute of the match.

2019 Liverpool – Barcelona – 4:0

Another fabulous evening in the Champions League playoffs. After a thrashing away from home by Messi – Lionel scored twice, and Suarez scored another goal against his former club – only Klopp believed in a comeback in the semifinals of the prestigious cup. Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the final a year earlier, but could still play against Tottenham.

And they did, because even without their leader Salah and the cunning Firmino, the English found heroes for the comeback.

Forward Origi and midfielder Wijnaldum scored twice, and a quick corner kick from young Alexander-Arnold went down in football history. Liverpool knocked Barcelona out with a 4-3 aggregate score and then rationally took the cup from Spurs.

2009 Real Madrid – Barcelona – 2:6

At that time, the “cream” were experiencing difficulties, choosing coaches unsuccessfully. Juande Ramos was a good coach, but not on par with Mourinho and Ancelotti. He was unable to do anything against the young coach Guardiola and the young genius Messi. Barcelona was helped by a brace from experienced striker Henry, while midfielder Xavi provided four assists in the away El Clásico.

Casillas conceded goal after goal, with Messi also scoring twice against Iker. The lineups were impressive, although Real Madrid was missing some players. However, both teams played with European champions and future 2010 World Cup champions. The only one missing was Ronaldo, but the Portuguese player will arrive in Madrid after this defeat.