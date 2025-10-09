Chelsea battling with Arsenal to sign Strahinja Pavlovic

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, as per Italian outlet Milan Live.

The Blues have faced an injury crisis in the defensive department during the early stages of this season. Levi Colwill’s season is all but over, having sustained a serious knee issue.

On the other hand, Wesley Fofana has continued to struggle with fitness problems, and Tosin Adarabioyo has also picked up an injury after starting in the first few games this term.

Axel Disasi, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca, as a result, the Italian boss was forced to deploy Josh Acheampong, who is still a teenager, against Liverpool last weekend.

The youngster couldn’t complete the game due to an injury, and his partner, Benoit Badiashile, also sustained a knock. Following that, Maresca was left with Jorrel Hato as the only specialist CB, as Trevoh Chalobah was suspended.

So, it seems Chelsea are planning to reinforce the backline next year. Milan Live state that the West London club are interested in Pavlovic and have been scouting him intensively ahead of a potential swoop next year.

However, purchasing the Serbian won’t be straightforward for Maresca’s side as Arsenal and Barcelona are also planning to make a move for him after being impressed by his performances in recent times.

Pavlovic has been an integral part of Massimiliano Allegri’s starting line-up this season, so Milan don’t want to let him leave for cheap. They want at least £52m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Arsenal purchased Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié this summer, while they bought Riccardo Calafiori last year. Following that, they are currently well-resourced in the centre-back position, so they don’t have to go for another defender.

Pavlovic is a 6ft 4in defender and is only 24. Meaning, he isn’t a finished article yet and has plenty of room to develop. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club can eventually manage to lure the Serbian away from San Siro Stadium next year.