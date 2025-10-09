Arsenal prepare formal offer + Gabriel Jesus to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal are preparing a formal offer to trump Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus’ highly rated versatile forward Kenan Yildiz, according to Radio Radio via Tuttojuve.

The 20-year-old joined the Bianconeri as a free agent back in 2022 before making his first team debut the following year. He has now established himself as an integral part of the Italian giants’ starting XI, making 15 goal contributions last term.

The youngster even made four goal contributions in as many games in the Club World Cup this summer, helping his side reach the round of 16.

He has taken his game to another level this season, scoring two great goals vs Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund and registering four assists in eight appearances across all competitions.

Having showcased his qualities in the Italian top flight in just two seasons, interest in his services has skyrocketed, with several clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, now vying for his signature, while Juventus are also looking to tie him down to a new contract.

Citing Radio Radio, Tuttojuve claims that Arsenal are looking to negotiate a potential swap deal for Yildiz involving Gabriel Jesus, whom the Bianconeri have expressed interest in.

It appears Arsenal are hoping to trump Chelsea as the report adds that the Gunners are lining-up a formal offer worth £43m, plus the Brazilian forward, in exchange for Yildiz.

The Turkish international was signed as a free agent from Bayern Munich youth academy in the summer of 2022 and has since excelled, taking on the iconic Number 10 jersey for the first team.

Yildiz is a versatile attacker who primarily operates from the left wing but can also slot comfortably into a creative midfield role.

Blessed with excellent technique, he is capable of gliding past defenders in congested spaces, striking effectively from range, and creating openings for teammates.

His work ethic off the ball further underlines his all-round quality, which is a pivotal quality Mikel Arteta requires from his players.

However, with the North London club already boasting substantial depth in those areas — including Ethan Nwaneri, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Ødegaard as attacking midfielders, alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank — the Gunners may need to sanction the departure of one player to create room, as Yildiz will likely assess his first-team opportunities before agreeing to a move.