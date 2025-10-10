Chelsea set to launch an offer for Kenan Yildiz ‘in the coming weeks’

Chelsea are preparing a formal offer to sign Juventus’ versatile forward Kenan Yildiz in the coming weeks, according to Tuttojuve.

The Blues possess immense depth in their attacking department, with several reinforcements being made this summer. Although they have several versatile options who can operate on the left wing and in the attacking midfield role, the injury to Cole Palmer could potentially lead to the addition of a new forward to provide cover, as rumours suggest the Englishman might suffer a niggling groin injury that could become an incessant concern if not properly managed.

Therefore, Chelsea now appear to be eyeing a move for Yildiz, having reportedly seen their offer for the youngster rebuffed by Juventus in the opening week of the summer transfer window.

It appears the Blues remain keen on a swoop for the youngster and could return with an offer, as Tuttojuve claims that the Club World Cup champions have shown concrete interest in signing Yildiz from Juventus – who are looking to tie him down to a new contract.

The Italian outlet adds that Chelsea could launch a move for the Turkish international ‘in the coming weeks’ with a substantial financial proposal to both the club and the player.

Yildiz to Chelsea

While the report does not specify the London club’s potential offer, it is believed that Juventus will be reluctant to sanction the departure of the 20-year-old—who still has four years remaining on his contract—amid ongoing renewal talks.

It remains to be seen whether an offer exceeding his £65m Transfermarkt valuation would be enough to change their stance.

Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have focused on recruiting versatile attackers such as Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – players capable of operating effectively in multiple roles across the frontline.

Yildiz perfectly aligns with that profile. The 20-year-old’s ability to feature as an attacking midfielder, winger, or even a supporting striker mirrors the tactical flexibility Maresca demands from his forward players, making him an attractive option for the Blues.

While Chelsea boast a wide range of options — and with Palmer, an indispensable member of the first team, set to reclaim his spot upon returning from injury — Facundo Buonanotte’s loan return to Brighton in the summer will open up space for the potential addition of Yildiz, who could occupy one of the double 10 roles alongside Palmer in Maresca’s system.