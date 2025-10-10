Man Utd plot audacious double swoop to sign Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are plotting an audacious double swoop to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s midfielder Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, as per Sky Sports.

United were active in the summer transfer window, overhauling their forward line by signing a brand-new attacking trio — Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

However, their midfield received far less attention, leaving an area that still needs reinforcement. It’s therefore no surprise that they’re now looking at possible midfield options, especially with Casemiro running out of contract next summer.

Ruben Amorim’s side made a late push to sign Baleba during the closing days of the summer transfer window, reportedly submitting an initial offer that was ultimately turned down and never followed up on.

It appears the Red Devils are now looking to reinforce their midfield ranks with more than just one viable option, as Sky Sports claims that Man United are plotting an audacious move for Baleba and Anderson next summer.

For Baleba, the 13-time Premier League champions remain keen admirers of the 21-year-old while Anderson’s standout performances for Forest this season have piqued the interest of the club, as per the report.

Both players have at least three years left on their contracts and are currently in top form, so it’s expected that Brighton and Forest will demand more than their £34 and £27m Transfermarkt valuations, respectively.

Double swoop

Anderson has proven himself to be a top performer in the Premier League since leaving Newcastle, and there’s little question he possesses the quality to thrive at a bigger club. A potential switch to United – despite their recent struggles – would represent a significant step forward in his career.

The midfielder has already showcased his class on the international stage, leading all England players in several key metrics across his first two appearances against Andorra and Serbia, including successful passes (182), possession won (23), and tackles (5), before earning another cap against Wales on Thursday.

Baleba, on the other hand, led several metrics last season for defensive actions among Premier League midfielders as well as U21 midfielders across Europe.

While both players would inject solidity and tenacity into Amorim’s midfield, their acquisitions are likely to come at a steep price, with both Brighton and Forest expected to demand substantial fees for their prized assets.

Whether United will prioritise one player or invest heavily to secure both midfield stalwarts remains to be seen.