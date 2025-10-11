Man Utd open talks to sign Levante forward Etta Eyong

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign Levante forward Etta Eyong, as per Spanish outlet Sport.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s disappointing performances last term, the Red Devils decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by signing Benjamin Sesko this summer after letting the Dane leave.

The Slovenian has established himself as the first-choice striker in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI, and Joshua Zirkzee has found it difficult to get regular game time thus far this season.

So, it has been suggested that the Dutchman has become frustrated with his current situation at Old Trafford and wants to leave next year to play regularly and develop his career.

So, perhaps, United have started exploring options to sign a new No.9 in case Zirkzee eventually leaves. Sport report that Man Utd are interested in Eyong and have already made ‘contact’ to advance on a deal to sign the 21-year-old.

The youngster joined Levante from Villarreal this summer and has a contract until 2029. He has a £26m release clause in his current deal, so purchasing him shouldn’t be an issue for United from a financial point of view.

Eyong to Man Utd

However, the report state that the Cameroonian is willing to continue playing in La Liga and his preference is to move to Barcelona, who are also keen on signing him, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays.

Therefore, signing the African won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club, and they will have to put their best efforts to beat the Blaugrana in this race by persuading the youngster to change his stance.

Eyong played the first three games for Villarreal this season before moving to Levante on deadline day. In eight La Liga appearances, he has scored five goals and registered three assists thus far. As a result of his impressive performances, Levante have placed themselves in mid-table in La Liga.

Eyong is a talented player and possesses high potential. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his services in January or next summer by defeating the Catalan giants in this race.