Man Utd remain keen on signing Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils struggled with goal-scoring problems last term as Rasmus Hojlund displayed disappointing performances, while Joshua Zirkzee had a below-average debut campaign.

So, Ruben Amorim decided to upgrade the centre-forward position this summer. United had been linked with a host of names, with Liam Delap, Ollie Watkins, and Mateta being among them, before buying Benjamin Sesko by spending a big fee after letting Hojlund join Napoli.

Still, it appears that Amorim’s side are pondering purchasing a new striker next year, as it has recently been reported that Zirkzee has become frustrated after struggling to find regular game time thus far this season, failing to make any start.

So, he is open to leaving to play regularly and develop his career. Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have started exploring options to strengthen the centre-forward position and are keen on signing Mateta.

Mateta to Man Utd

The 28-year-old’s current contract will run until 2027, and Palace are willing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term. However, he is willing to leave to take the next step in his career, and if the Eagles are eventually forced to cash-in on him, they want around £43m.

Mateta has been in excellent form at Selhurst Park in recent years. After making more than 20 goal contributions in the last two consecutive seasons, he has scored four goals in all competitions thus far this term. Moreover, he has won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Oliver Glasner’s side.

Having showcased his qualities for the South London club, Mateta received his first senior French national team call-up during this October’s international break. He made his debut against Azerbaijan last week before scoring his first international goal against Iceland.

Mateta, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service next year.