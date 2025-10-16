Man Utd ready to spend big to sign Mateo Retegui

Manchester United are reportedly planning to spend big to sign Mateo Retegui, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Atalanta from Genoa ahead of last season, the 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, scoring 28 goals and registering nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Following that, the Italian attracted a lot of attention this summer, but the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Qadsiah, eventually managed to secure his services by spending big money.

The forward has continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess in the Middle East this season, scoring three goals in as many games in the Saudi Pro League.

Having showcased his qualities in club football, Retegui has established himself as a key player in the Italian national team, scoring five goals and registering four assists in his last four appearances.

Now, Fichajes state that despite purchasing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for a big fee this summer, Man Utd are planning to buy a new striker next year and have identified Retegui as a serious option.

The Red Devils are prepared to pay up to £52m to persuade the Saudi Arabian club to let him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Retegui to Man Utd

Man Utd currently have Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as options for the centre-forward position, while Matheus Cunha can provide cover in this area if needed.

However, Zirkzee has found it difficult to find regular game time this season after displaying disappointing performances last term.

So, it has been suggested that the Dutchman would be open to leaving to play regularly and develop his career. If he eventually leaves, United would have to go for a new striker.

Retegui is a talented player and has showcased his goal-scoring prowess recently. Moreover, he is currently at the prime stage of his career; therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, spending big by European teams to sign players from the Middle East is a rare sight, and it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to do that in January or next year.