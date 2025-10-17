Man Utd express interest in signing Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United are exploring a possible move for the free transfer of Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano to Old Trafford next summer, according to Tuttojuve.

The Frenchman came through the ranks at Red Bull’s famous youth setup with Salzburg before moving to Leipzig in 2017, where he made 154 appearances.

His performances for Die Roten Bullen caught the eye of several clubs across Europe before Bayern won the race to sign him in the summer of 2021, and he has since impressed.

Upamecano has made over 160 appearances for the Bavarians in all competitions, winning major accolades, including three Bundesliga titles, three German Super Cups and a Nations League win at international level with France, where he played a crucial role.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the 6ft 1in centre-back is at a crossroads, deciding whether to renew his stay at the Allianz Arena or explore other opportunities if his demands are not met, which has alerted several clubs.

One of the clubs vying for Upamecano’s signature is Man Utd, according to Tuttojuve, which claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have expressed interest in signing the France international.

With uncertainties surrounding his future at the club, the Italian outlet adds that the Red Devils are closely monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old, who could become a free agent next summer.

Upamecano to Man Utd

Should Upamecano reject Bayern’s contract offer, it means Ruben Amorim’s side will not have to pay his £52m Transfermarkt valuation to bring him to Old Trafford.

It’s no surprise that several top European clubs are keen on signing Upamecano, with the report adding that La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as 36-time Italian champions Juventus, are also keeping tabs on him.

The 26-year-old has faced significant criticism at the Bavarian club, but his immense qualities remain undeniable. Having won several accolades at club and international level, he would bring a winning mentality to the Man United squad that look low on confidence and have struggled to put together consecutive victories in the Premier League since May 2024.

The Red Devils will hope to make it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in over a year when they travel to Anfield to face champions Liverpool on Sunday, 19th October.