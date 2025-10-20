Arteta says Arsenal have a massive weapon in Trossard



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Leandro Trossard following the club’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening.

The Gunners picked up a third-straight victory after a fantastic performance against the Whites. Leandro Trossard scored the winner in the 58th minute to extend the club’s advantage at the top of the table.

Speaking after the game, Arteta spoke fondly about Trossard. He highlighted that the Belgian has the ability to be in the right place at the right time which is a ‘massive weapon’ for the club. Arteta said: “He has this quality to create these magic moments when the team needs it the most and that intuition and he’s in the right place in the right moment.

“That’s a huge quality for the team and a massive weapon for us. So, I’m really happy. I think he’s been very, very good in recent weeks and now we have a lot of players in a really high emotional state and performance level, which is really good to see.”

Trossard was widely linked with a move away from the Gunners last summer. However, the club put an end to the speculation by handing him a pay rise. The 30-year-old has since contributed 3 goals and 2 assists from 9 games across all competitions.

The £27 million signing has been inconsistent with his performances this campaign, but has stepped up when it matters. His winner against Fulham has ensured that Arsenal are 3 points ahead at the top of the table after Liverpool’s loss against Manchester United.

Trossard has started the last 4 league games on the trot for the Gunners, and deserves to keep his starting berth going forward. Meanwhile, Arsenal have had a terrific turnaround in the last few weeks and look like genuine challengers for the league title.

The onus is now on sustaining the form over an extended period of games. They have a winnable schedule coming up with Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sunderland to face before the next international break. They must capitalise and win each of those.

Manchester City and Liverpool are 3 and 4 points behind the Gunners respectively. The pair will meet at the Etihad Stadium on November 9, and one or both clubs could lose more ground if Mikel Arteta’s side can prolong their three-match winning league streak.