[Teams] Liverpool vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups as Wirtz is dropped

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon.

The defending champions went in to the international break off the back of three defeats in all competitions so Arne Slot will be desperate to get back to winning ways against their fierce north-west rivals today.

Giorgi Mamardashvili continues in goal in the absence of Alisson Becker while Conor Bradley is preferred ahead of Jeremie Frimpong at right-back. Milos Kerkez starts ahead of Andrew Robertson at left-back while Ibrahima Konate continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool defence.

Ryan Gravenberch starts in the holding role for the hosts with Alexis Mac Allister keeping his place in midfield. Dominic Szoboszlai is in the attacking midfield role so Florian Wirtz drops to the bench.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to get back to his best form as he lines-up on the right wing for Liverpool once again. Cody Gakpo is on the left with Alexander Isak leading the line up front. Hugo Ekitike is on the bench along with Federico Chiesa.

As for Man Utd, Senne Lammens keeps his place in goal while Matthijs de Ligt is joined by Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in the back three. Leny Yoro has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot are the wing-backs for United today while Casemiro partners Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are on the bench.

Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount start in attack for Man Utd with Matheus Cunha starting up front so Bnejamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee have to make do with places among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Isak

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Frimpong, Ekitike, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Chiesa, Jones.

Man Utd

Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee.