Man Utd plot surprise swoop to re-sign Mason Greenwood

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to re-sign Olympique de Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since appointing Ruben Amorim as the manager last year, the Red Devils have had an awful time over the last 11 months. Having finished 15th last term, they endured a tough start this season.

The Portuguese boss even failed to guide the Red Devils to win back-to-back Premier League matches. However, he finally managed to achieve that feat by defeating Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, having won against Sunderland just before the international break.

United couldn’t beat the Reds at Anfield since January 2016, and this was the first win against their arch-rival away from home for almost a decade.

Following this result, Man Utd have accumulated 13 points from eight games, sitting only two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. So, the situation has improved a bit, but they need to beat Brighton next weekend to show that the Amorim project has legs to turn out to be a success in the future.

Amid this situation, Man Utd have also started exploring options to strengthen the squad next year, and Fichajes state that Amorim’s side are considering making a controversial signing by bringing Greenwood back next year.

Greenwood to Man Utd

The forward burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances under Ole Gunner Solskjaer at Old Trafford, and was considered a generational talent.

However, his off-field issues forced United to part ways with him, and Marseille decided to purchase him last year. United have a 50% sell-on clause but are preparing to re-sign him by spending around £87m.

The 24-year-old has been displaying impressive performances at Stade Velodrome in recent times. After making 27 goal contributions across all competitions last term, he has scored seven goals and registered four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

He scored four goals against Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Saturday and registered an assist against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League.

There is no doubt about Greenwood’s talent and qualities, but purchasing him would be an extremely unpopular decision for Man Utd, given the reason he was expelled a few years ago.