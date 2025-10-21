Caicedo, Estevao and Guiu start: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Ajax Amsterdam

Chelsea host Ajax Amsterdam at Stamford Bridge tomorrow at 20:00 UK time on matchday three of the Champions League, as they look to pick up their second win of the competition having beaten Benfica 1-0 in the previous outing.

The last game between the two sides in the European Cup ended in a 4-4 draw in London, but the Blues will be determined to take all three points off Ajax this time around, considering they are a far superior side as compared to the previous occasion.

Here is a look at their potential starting eleven for the match.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to be handed the nod in goal.

Defenders – Reece James has maintained a good run of fitness, and scored as well as assisted for Chelsea in their Premier League match at the weekend. Therefore, he is likely to play at right back and captain the side, while Marc Cucurella could also be picked in defence as the team’s left back.

Josh Acheampong is steadily gaining Enzo Maresca’s trust and could start once more, possibly next to Trevoh Chalobah to cap off an unchanged back four for the home team.

Caicedo and Estevao in midfield

Midfielders – Romeo Lavia played only one half of the Nottingham Forest match on Saturday before making way for Moises Caicedo, and this time around, the £115 million Ecuadorian might get given the nod from the word go. Alongside him might be Malo Gusto in the double pivot with the Frenchman having emerged as a handy option in defensive midfield.

Given Enzo Fernandez’s fitness worries, Estevao Willian could feature as Chelsea’s number 10 with Cole Palmer absent too. Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, on the other hand, are expected to continue at right and left wing, respectively.

Forward – Joao Pedro picked up a red card against Benfica last time and is suspended versus Ajax Amsterdam. With Liam Delap also injured, Marc Guiu could lead the line for Chelsea.

Here is a look at their possible starting line-up on paper.