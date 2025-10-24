Arsenal enter race to sign Brazilian forward Rayan



Arsenal have entered the race to sign Brazilian forward Rayan ahead of the January transfer window, according to Brazilian outlet BolaVip.

The 19-year-old has had a fantastic breakthrough campaign with Vasco da Gama and his progress has already caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

The Gunners have now joined the pursuit of the 19-year-old. They had scouts in attendance to watch Vasco da Gama’s derby against Fluminense on Monday.

Rayan opened the scoring in a 2-0 win. Arsenal scouts were left ‘enchanted’ by his performance and apparently called an Arsenal director at 1 am to report about him.

Vasco da Gama anticipate Rayan to be called up for Brazil duty, which could speed up a move to the Premier League. He has been touted to leave when the season ends.

Good talent

Rayan started his career as a right winger, but has also featured as a centre-forward for Vasco da Gama. The youngster has accumulated 16 goals and an assist from 46 games this season.

Apart from his goal involvements, he has caught the eye with his defensive contributions too. The left-footed winger has won an average of 5 duels alongside 2 ball recoveries per league game.

Vasco da Gama value him at £26 million, but could be willing to accept around £17 million plus £4 million in add-ons when the transfer window reopens at the beginning of next year.

Arsenal could be tempted to pay the fee for the talented ace. They have adequate striking options in Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, and a deal could depend on the latter’s exit.

Jesus was linked with a move away from the Gunners during the last summer transfer window, but a deal never materialised, given he was nursing a long-term knee injury and was far away from a comeback.

The Brazilian has now started working on the grass with the ball, and he is preparing to return to first-team action for the London giants during the hectic festive schedule before the New Year.

If Arsenal were to secure a deal for Rayan, it could coincide with Jesus’ exit. If not January, the experienced ace could be offloaded by the Gunners at the end of the ongoing league campaign.