Manchester United keen on signing Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet next year

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been subject to interest from Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League, with many speculating that he might be tempted into considering a new challenge in the final years of his career.

Should a reasonable offer arrive for the Portuguese international, the Red Devils also might ponder over getting rid of him and with that scenario in mind, they have already shortlisted a possible replacement heading into next year.

Fichajes has reported that Manchester United are eyeing a transfer for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet as a potential successor for Bruno Fernandes, after the 25-year-old’s sought-after career with the La Liga outfit caught their attention.

Sancet perfect for Amorim’s system

If Bruno Fernandes was to depart Manchester United, they would need an equally capable fill-in to take over their captain and Athletic Bilbao’s Oihan Sancet perfectly fits the bill, especially as far as Ruben Amorim’s system is concerned.

He is naturally an attacking midfielder but adapts really well in a double pivot too, with his key attributes including solid vision, pinpoint passing and a highly-accurate ability to break the lines with his dribbling. Sancet’s shooting from range is brilliant too.

At 25, he has the best years of his career still to come and there is every reason to think he will become one of the world’s best in his position, especially after he returned 20 goals and assists in all competitions for Athletic Club last season.

Oihan Sancet is valued at £61 million by Athletic Bilbao and he has a contract with them until 2032, so they will have a strong bargaining power over his possible sale. It will be interesting to see whether Man United are prepared to match his asking price.