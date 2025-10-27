Man Utd eyeing surprise move for Jobe Bellingham



Manchester United are eyeing a surprise move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham during the winter transfer window, according to the Sunday Mirror (press edition).

The Red Devils primarily focused on strengthening their forward department during the last transfer window. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were signed alongside Senne Lammens and Diego Leon.

Manager Ruben Amorim is eyeing a new midfielder in January, and the Sunday Mirror claim that Man United could explore a loan deal, considering the huge spending spree over the summer. Bellingham has emerged as a top target.

Bellingham only signed for Borussia Dortmund from Premier League newcomers Sunderland for £28 million last summer, but his future has been speculated amid his lack of regular first-team football under manager Niko Kovac.

There have also been differences between sporting director Sebastian Kehl and Bellingham’s father and agent Mark. United are keeping tabs and are considering a ‘shock move’ for the midfielder at the turn of the calendar year.

Possible deal

Bellingham had a standout season with Sunderland in the Championship last term. He accumulated 4 goals and 3 assists from 43 appearances en route to their promotion to the English top-flight.

The 20-year-old was on the radar of several Premier League teams over the summer, but he was convinced to join Dortmund in a deal worth £28 million. His brother Jude Bellingham’s success at the German outfit persuaded him to sign for the Bundesliga giants.

It was anticipated that he would be a key player for Dortmund, but his situation has been quite different. Under Kovac, he has been limited to just 4 starts from 12 appearances. He registered his first 2 assists against Copenhagen in the Champions League last week.

Despite his goal contributions, he was back on the bench against Koln and played only 5 minutes of regular time. Bellingham could assess his future when the transfer window reopens, and United could lure him back to England if they can guarantee him regular starts.

Kobbie Mainoo was once touted as United’s future number six, but manager Ruben Amorim does not trust him anymore. He has stuck with the experienced Casemiro in the holding midfield role as Manuel Ugarte has also failed to meet the early expectations.

In Bellingham, United could have a future defensive midfielder in their ranks. The youngster played as a deeper midfielder in a double pivot at Sunderland, where impressed with his tackling, recoveries, duel-winning skills as well as the ability to clear his lines.

He possesses a strong work rate and can high press opponents too. The Mancunian giants could propose a loan deal for the highly talented midfielder in January with a possible option to purchase during next summer’s transfer window.