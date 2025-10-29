Man Utd keen on signing Nottingham Forest’s Anderson

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After moving to the City Ground from Newcastle United ahead of last season, the 22-year-old displayed promising performances in his debut campaign and helped his side qualify for European football.

Although the Reds have endured a difficult start to this term, the midfielder has taken his game to another level, and following that, he has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Now, on X, Plettenberg states that Anderson’s impressive performances have attracted interest from the upper echelons of the Premier League, with Man Utd registering a serious interest in signing him.

They are set to monitor his development closely over the coming months before making a potential swoop. However, United will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal, as Newcastle are ready to bring him back.

Having recently signed Anderson, Forest aren’t in any rush to sell him as he has a contract until 2029. So, they have slapped a huge price tag on his head to keep the vultures away, with Sean Dyche’s side demanding up to £120m.

Anderson to Man Utd

Plettenberg wrote:

“Manchester United and Newcastle are just two of many top clubs closely monitoring Elliot Anderson. Their interest has already been registered. Forest are aware. Key player. Understand for a transfer in the summer, a fee of around £100–120 million is currently being demanded. There is no release clause.”

Nottingham Forest are currently in the relegation zone, sitting three points behind safety. So, if they eventually fail to stay up, the Reds might be forced to cash-in on him for significantly less than their current valuation.

Anderson likes to be deployed in the deep-lying playmaker position but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he is comfortable playing out wide if needed.

The Englishman is technically sound, dynamic, comfortable receiving possession under pressure, and is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines. Additionally, he has an eye for long-range passing and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

Anderson possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Ruben Amorim’s high-intensity style of football. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to lure him away from the City Ground in January or next summer.