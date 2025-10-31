Man Utd interested in signing Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having endured a difficult start to this season, Ruben Amorim found himself under immense pressure, with the Red Devils having suffered their worst Premier League finish under his guidance last campaign.

However, after winning three consecutive league matches against Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton and Hove Albion, the mood surrounding the club has changed massively.

The 20-time English champions are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 16 points from nine games, sitting only two points behind second-placed AFC Bournemouth.

Amorim has said a few times that qualifying for European football once again is the aim this season. So, they are on the right pathway to achieve that objective through the league.

Amid this situation, Man Utd are planning to reinforce the squad further next year to help Amorim continue the rebuild.

On GiveMeSport, Romano states that the Red Devils are prioritising reinforcing the midfield department, with Amorim and the recruitment team aligned to make this happen.

Stiller to Man Utd

The Old Trafford club have registered their interest in signing Stiller, with sporting director Jason Wilcox leading the scouting mission for the German in recent years.

The 24-year-old has three years left in his current contract and has a release clause, but Stuttgart can buy his release clause for a few million. They are expected to do that, and if that eventually happens, they would want a fee of up to £53m to let him leave.

Man Utd are ready to sign him in January if an opportunity arises, but it is highly unlikely that they would be able to do that. So, they would have to wait until next summer to bolster the engine room.

Stiller isn’t the only name on Man Utd’s wishlist, with Carlos Baleba remaining on their radar despite his below-average performances during the early stages of this season.

Stiller is a technically gifted left-footed deep-lying playmaker and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Amorim’s side eventually opt to secure his service to reinforce the midfield.