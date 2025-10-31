Man Utd enter pursuit of Levante striker Etta Eyong



Manchester United have joined the race to sign Levante striker Etta Eyong next year, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Red Devils bolstered their forward department with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but the club may want to add more quality and depth during future transfer windows.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Man United are one of the Premier League clubs alongside Arsenal and Manchester City, who are keeping tabs on Eyong, who has bagged 6 goals and 3 assists from 10 La Liga games this season.

The striker has already represented Villarreal and Levante in the ongoing campaign, and he is ineligible to play for another club this season, according to FIFA regulations. He is still keen on joining a new club in January.

The Cameroonian star has his sights on rejoining Levante on loan for the remainder of the season. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also admirers of the striker. The former see him as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Mundo Deportivo claim that there is a £26 million release clause for La Liga clubs in his contract. That value stands at £35 million for Premier League sides.

Possible deal

Eyong signed for Levante from Villarreal as a relatively unknown striker, but he has quickly built his reputation. He has already notched up 9 goal contributions from 10 outings in the Spanish top-flight this campaign.

The 22-year-old, who recently made his international debut for Cameroon, has impressed with his off the ball work. He has a fantastic work rate and has shown willingness to link-up play from deeper attacking positions.

Eyong also possesses a strong physical presence and has won plenty of duels and tackles during his short spell at Levante. If he can sustain his form heading into January, United could be tempted to negotiate a deal.

They may not necessarily trigger his release clause and could discuss a long-term payment plan instead. United could identify him as a successor to Joshua Zirkzee, who is angling for a move away from Old Trafford.

Zirkzee has become a fringe striker in the squad after the arrivals of Sesko and Cunha. He has lacked the physical strength to suit the Premier League. Eyong would be a good upgrade on the Dutchman for next season.