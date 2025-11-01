Man Utd hold ‘discussions’ to sign Arsenal target Bouaddi

Manchester United have held ‘discussions’ to trump Arsenal in the race to sign LOSC Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi, as per Caught Offside.

Les Dogues have produced several top-class talents in recent years, with Mike Maignan, Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David, Rafael Leao, and Leny Yoro being among them.

Eden Hazard also flourished in his career at Stade Pierre Mauroy before moving to Chelsea. Now, Bouaddi has started attracting attention, having displayed glimpses of his qualities in Ligue 1 in recent years.

After coming through the French side’s youth system, the 18-year-old made his first team debut a couple of years ago before establishing himself as a key player this season.

He has already played 13 matches across all competitions, helping his team in their quest to secure Champions League football next season by finishing in the top four.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have been scouting Bouaddi ‘extensively’ in recent years, with Christopher Vivell a ‘big fan’ of the youngster. United have even held internal ‘discussions’ over a deal to secure his service.

Arsenal have also expressed their interest in the Lille star, and several other English and European clubs are also interested in him, but Man Utd are showing the strongest interest in sealing the deal at the moment.

Bouaddi to Arsenal

Bouaddi has a contract until 2027 with Lille, and if they fail to extend his deal over the coming months, they would be forced to sell him in a cut-price deal next year.

Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department next year, having overhauled the frontline in the last transfer window. Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, and Angelo Stiller have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Bouaddi, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in the future. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, Bouaddi is still very young and needs time to develop. So, Ruben Amorim’s side should buy two experienced midfielders even if they purchase the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday before taking on Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.