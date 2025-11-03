Manchester United and West Ham keen on signing VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller

Manchester United and West Ham have both made underwhelming starts to the Premier League seasons but recent results have given the two clubs much-needed hope that better days might be around the corner.

Ruben Amorim as well as Nuno Espirito Santo could rebuild their squads next year and a midfielder’s signing is expected to be a key priority for the Portuguese head coaches, especially as they have been caught out very cheaply on the transitions.

Fichajes has reported that Manchester United are eyeing a swoop for VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, whereas according to Fussball Europa, West Ham are looking to compete with the Red Devils for the player’s signing.

Angelo Stiller is valued at £34 million by Stuttgart as of the summer transfer window, but if his exceptional improvement at the club continues over the next year or so, his price tag could compound before the end of the season.

Competition to ensue for Stiller

Between themselves and West Ham, Manchester United will feel confident that they will be able to secure Angelo Stiller’s signing considering their current run of form is likely to get them at least a place in European competitions, if not the Champions League.

Having said that, his vision, superb passing range that has seen him get likened to Toni Kroos coupled with a very intelligent tactical knowhow would make the 24-year-old the ideal candidate to occupy the role in United’s double pivot.

Stiller’s services will have competition, however, with Bayern Munich as well as Real Madrid keeping an eye on him since a few months ago, and both the European giants could reignite their interest in the player next summer should he continue to impress.

It will be interesting to see how much Man United are willing to pay to sign Stiller, while as far as West Ham are concerned, the German’s signing might be far too ambitious for them considering the sides they might end up competing against.