Man Utd & Tottenham in battle over deal to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton

Manchester United are in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a possible swoop for the transfer of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite next summer, according to Caughtoffside.

Since making the switch from National League side Carlisle United in January 2020, Branthwaite’s progression in the Premier League has been remarkable, rapidly establishing himself as one of England’s standout young centre-backs.

His loan experiences at PSV Eindhoven and Blackburn Rovers proved crucial in sharpening his abilities, and he now plays an influential role for the club, having played 75 games so far, although he’s currently battling injury concerns.

The 23-year-old further reaffirmed his commitment to the Merseyside club by penning a new five-year deal in July, keeping him tied to Everton for the foreseeable future.

Despite his commitment to the club, Caughtoffside reports that several Premier League clubs, including Man Utd and Tottenham, remain keen on signing the England international.

Having held a longstanding interest in Branthwaite, the report adds that the Red Devils remain admirers of the 6ft 4in centre-back and view him as a key figure in their defensive overhaul.

Spurs, on the other hand, are looking to add a new left-footed centre-back to their ranks and view the England international as a viable option for Thomas Frank’s setup, according to the report.

However, amid interest from the Premier League duo, the report adds that Everton are adamant he’s not for sale and have placed a £70m valuation on the Englishman, a figure United were unwilling to meet during the last summer transfer window.

Battle

After a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim found himself under growing scrutiny to reverse the team’s struggles.

Yet, optimism has returned to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils collecting ten points from their last four fixtures — three victories and a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest — sparking renewed belief among supporters.

Attention has now shifted toward the upcoming transfer window, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to strengthen the squad further and sustain the steady progress initiated by Amorim.

Spurs, on the other hand, have had a mixed season, with their latest 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea highlighting inconsistencies this season. They’ll be eyeing reinforcements, particularly in defence, where they’ve kept only two clean sheets in their last eight Premier League games.

While Branthwaite would be a solid addition to either backline, his price tag seems too steep, so it’ll be interesting if either club will splash the cash to sign him or move on to other affordable targets.