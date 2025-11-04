Tottenham convinced to pay £70m for Semenyo in January



Tottenham Hotspur are c0nvinced about signing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo when the transfer window reopens in January, according to Fichajes.

Spurs have had a good start to the campaign under manager Thomas Frank, but there is an underlying concern with the lack of goals from forwards over the past five games in all competitions.

Frank is looking for a goalscorer who can make a difference, and Fichajes claim that Tottenham see Semenyo as the ‘ideal fit’, given he is powerful, fast and possesses great finishing ability.

Bournemouth consider Semenyo as a key player in their ranks, but would be open to listening to offers worth £70 million for the Ghanaian star during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Spurs’ hierarchy are ‘convinced’ about Semenyo’s credentials and are willing to pay the fee to secure his services.

Top-class

Semenyo has been in exceptional form for the Cherries in the ongoing campaign. He has already accumulated six goals and three assists from 10 Premier League appearances. He is primarily a left-sided winger, but can also comfortably operate from the right flank.

Aside from his goal involvements, the 25-year-old has won a stunning 2.1 dribbles per outing alongside 6.5 duels. He has been good in tracking back with more than five recoveries per league appearance, while making almost two successful tackles.

Semenyo, who is world-class, as per Justin Kluivert, has all the attributes to become a key performer for Tottenham. Mohamed Kudus has cemented his spot on the right wing for Spurs, and Semenyo could act as the perfect foil for his compatriot on the left side of the attack.

The north London giants have shown that they have the financial firepower to spend and it won’t come as a surprise if a deal materialises in January. The Cherries have developed their reputation as a selling club and have sold plenty of big-name stars for the right price.

If Spurs are willing to pay anywhere close to their valuation (£70 million), a deal could happen this winter. However, Tottenham may need to be proactive in the pursuit, given rivals Manchester United could return for him after a failed approach last summer.