Tottenham & Man Utd in battle to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are in a battle over the possible transfer of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo next summer, according to TBR Football.

The 25-year-old has rapidly risen to prominence at the Vitality Stadium this season, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards in England’s top flight, with Bournemouth currently occupying a Champions League position.

Involved in nearly 82% of the Cherries’ goals so far, the Ghanaian has made a compelling case as the driving force that Andoni Iraola’s side had been missing in their pursuit of European football.

Having already scored six times and provided three assists in the league, Semenyo is arguably the most in-form forward in the PL alongside Erling Haaland, inevitably catching the eye of several clubs, including Spurs and the Red Devils.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are keen on a possible swoop for the London-born England international to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next summer.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank was keen to add the forward to his attacking options during the summer window, but Bournemouth’s steep valuation prevented a deal from happening. However, according to the report, Tottenham plan to reignite their pursuit next year.

Battle

However, Man Utd are set to rival the North London club for Semenyo’s signature, as TBR adds that the Red Devils are also ‘very interested’ in signing the 25-year-old despite already bolstering their frontline in the summer.

Elaborating on Semenyo’s situation, Bournemouth’s stance, and his possible valuation amid interest from United and Spurs, TBR chief correspondent Graeme Bailey said.

‘Bournemouth insist they will not be selling in January, which, of course, they can in theory, but we have to presume they will stick to that. ‘They value the player at well over £70 million anyway, and that would be tough in the January market. ‘Come the summer, the expectation from around the Vitality is that they will sell, but when he does go, it will be a club record.’

Semenyo would be a shrewd addition to either Spurs or United, so there’s expected to be a tussle for his signature in the summer, not just from both clubs, but clubs across Europe, as the report also claims the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Liverpool have expressed interest in signing him next summer.