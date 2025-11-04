Gittens and Delap start as Maresca makes 11 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Qarabag

After a hard fought win against Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday in the Premier League, Chelsea turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, where they face a long journey to Azerbaijan to take on Qarabag on matchday four of the competition.

Enzo Maresca’s men will be looking for their third win on the bounce in a week’s span and just as many in the European Cup this season, with the result potentially helping them break into the top 8 of the standings.

For what should be a relatively easy game, here is how the Blues could line-up.

Goalkeeper – Filip Jorgensen is expected to replace Robert Sanchez in between the sticks.

Defenders – Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato could come in at right and left back, replacing Reece James and Marc Cucurella, respectively, whereas Josh Acheampong and Tosin Adarabioyo are likely to partner one another at centre back.

Further changes higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo could be offered a well-earned rest, as would Enzo Fernandez, therefore making way for Andrey Santos and Romeo Lavia to pair with each other in the double pivot for Chelsea. Facundo Buonanotte might also be handed a Champions League start as the team’s number 10.

Pedro Neto’s minor fitness worry could see Estevao Willian get the nod on the right flank, while £52 million summer signing Jamie Gittens might also feature on the left wing after an impressive outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup last week.

Forward – Liam Delap could come in for Joao Pedro in spite of the latter scoring the match-winner versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Here is a look at Chelsea’s potential eleven on paper.