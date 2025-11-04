Man Utd ‘prepared’ to make formal bid to sign Vitor Roque

Manchester United are reportedly ‘prepared’ to make a formal proposal to sign Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque, as per a recent report.

After being impressed by the 20-year-old’s displays for Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, Barcelona decided to sign him by spending a hefty fee in January 2024.

However, he struggled to find regular game time at the Catalan giant, so he went out on loan to Real Betis to play regularly and develop his career last term.

But, Roque failed to impress at Estadio Benito Villamarin as well. So, he opted to return to his homeland to revive his career, and Palmeiras purchased him by making him the most expensive player in the Brazil football history.

The forward has managed to showcase glimpses of his qualities at Allianz Parque, scoring 17 goals and registering five assists in 50 appearances across all competitions this year.

He has even helped his side reach the Copa Libertadores final. The youngster’s recent eye-catching displays have been rewarded by Carlo Ancelotti with a call-up to the Brazil national team for this month’s international fixtures.

Roque to Man Utd

Now, as per a recent report (via Sport), having been impressed by Roque’s recent performances, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him to reinforce the frontline.

The Red Devils are even ‘prepared’ to make a £44m bid to finalise the move. However, Roque doesn’t want to leave Palmeiras in winter as his target is to go to the World Cup with his national team next summer.

Barcelona hold a 20% sell-on clause, so they have been monitoring his situation closely and are hoping to earn a few million amid their financial difficulties.

Man Utd currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as striker options, but the Dutchman has found it difficult to play regularly thus far this season.

Therefore, he is reportedly open to leaving, and it seems Ruben Amorim’s side have started exploring options to replace Zirkzee if he eventually leaves in mid-season.

Roque is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future, should they manage to secure his services.