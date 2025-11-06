Man Utd ‘preparing a bid’ to sign Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing a bid’ to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Kobbie Mainoo burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances under Erik ten Hag a couple of seasons ago. He even played a key role in England’s run to the final of the European Championship last year.

So, it was thought that the youngster was destined for the top and would be able to serve United for the next decade. However, Ruben Amorim hasn’t been impressed by the 20-year-old thus far.

Mainoo has started only one game this season, and it was against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup second round fixture. On the other hand, Manuel Ugarte has also found it difficult to play regularly under the Portuguese boss.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have been featuring regularly in the midfield department for the Red Devils. But the Brazilian’s existing deal will expire at the end of this season, while the Portuguese isn’t a natural deeper midfielder.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the engine room next year and have earmarked Anderson as a serious option. The 20-time English champions are even ‘preparing a bid’ to secure his service in the upcoming winter window.

Anderson to Man Utd

Anderson joined the Reds from Newcastle United last year and still has four years left in his current contract. So, Sean Dyche’s side aren’t in any rush to sell him next year, but might change their stance should they receive an offer of at least £100m.

United have been monitoring his development closely in recent months and are set to do the same over the coming weeks before making a potential swoop.

After moving to the City Ground, the 22-year-old displayed promising performances last term, helping his side qualify for European football. This season, Forest have endured a difficult start, but the youngster has taken his game to another level.

He was even excellent against Man Utd in the Premier League last weekend, helping his side come away with one point.

Anderson possesses all the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level and could become one of the best midfielders in the world in the future if he manages to reach his full potential. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him in January or next summer.