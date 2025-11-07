Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal keen on Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Liverpool are in a battle with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to lure Juventus left winger Kenan Yildiz to the Premier League next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old arrived at Juventus as a free agent in 2022 and made his senior debut the following year. Since then, he has cemented his place as a key figure in the Bianconeri’s starting line-up, recording 15 goal contributions last season.

He continued his impressive form in the Club World Cup over the summer, registering five goal involvements in just four matches and playing a crucial role in helping his team reach the round of 16.

This season, he has taken his performances to an even higher level, tallying three goals and four assists in just 13 games across all competitions.

After proving his ability in Serie A within only two seasons, his reputation has grown rapidly — attracting major Premier League interest, while Juventus are also pushing to secure his future with a new long-term deal.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the clubs that have expressed interest in the possible transfer of Yildiz to bolster Arne Slot’s attack.

However, they face stern competition from Arsenal and Chelsea, who have also been closely monitoring the Turkey international since his rise to stardom, according to the report.

While Juventus are keen on returning to contractual talks once they make key administrative appointments, TEAMtalk reveals that the Premier League trio are poised to make a swoop should the Bianconeri fail to agree on a renewal with the youngster.

If Yildiz decides to leave, it will be interesting to see which club he considers the most appealing destination out of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea’s youth-driven project could offer him the best platform to play regularly and continue his development at a top level.

However, Liverpool’s recent record of winning major trophies might make them a more enticing option for a player keen to compete for silverware throughout his career.

For Arsenal, Yildiz could provide a more consistent left-wing option to form a formidable attacking trio alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka. His work ethic off the ball further underlines his all-round quality, a pivotal attribute Mikel Arteta requires from his players.

Juventus will be eager to keep hold of their prized asset and may look to meet his wage demands. However, if both parties fail to reach an agreement, it would likely require a steep fee of around his £66m Transfermarkt valuation to secure his services in the summer.