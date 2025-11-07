Tottenham now eyeing move for Wolfsburg centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated Greek centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis from Wolfsburg but face a fight with Liverpool, according to TBR Football.

Wolfsburg have developed several impressive centre-backs in recent years, with Micky van de Ven and Maxence Lacroix among the most prominent — both securing Premier League moves to Tottenham and Crystal Palace, respectively.

The Weißgrünen could now have another rising star in Koulierakis, who has quickly made a name for himself since arriving from four-time Greek champions PAOK in August 2024, producing consistently strong displays at the back.

He has been an indispensable figure at the backline under Paul Simonis and was key to the club’s 11th-place finish last season, where he featured in 30 of 34 Bundesliga games.

Despite Wolfsburg’s current poor form, the 21-year-old has continued his impressive performances this season with rock-solid displays, featuring in all nine league games so far.

It appears Koulierakis’ displays have piqued the interest of several top European clubs, including Tottenham, as TBR Football claims that the North London club have been closely monitoring the 6ft 2in centre-back.

The report adds that Spurs have made signing a new centre-back – preferably a left-sided one to provide competition for Van de Ven – a priority for the January transfer window, with the 18-cap Greece international among their shortlisted targets.

Ideal profile

However, while Koulierakis ‘ticks the box’ of the ideal centre-back profile Thomas Frank needs, they will have to slug it out for his signature when the window opens, as Premier League champions Liverpool have also earmarked him as a possible option to reinforce their backline, according to the report.

Koulierakis’ attributes align perfectly with the modern requirements of high-intensity Premier League football, and it’s no surprise that his performances have caught the eye of analytically inclined recruitment models, such as those of Tottenham and Liverpool.

His composure on the ball, ability to progress play through incisive passes, and impressive spatial awareness enable him to function effectively in teams that initiate attacks from defence.

He has also displayed strong aerial prowess — recording a higher aerial duel success rate than Van de Ven managed in his final season with Wolfsburg.

With Wolfsburg enduring a torrid campaign, they’ll be reluctant to allow their key player to leave in the middle of the season, but a transfer fee above his £22m Transfermarkt valuation could convince them to sell.