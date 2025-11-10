Six Saudi Pro League Players Who Stayed and Six Who Left After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Move

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 marked a turning point for the Saudi Pro League. Clubs began signing top international players, wages surged, and the question arose: who would stay in the league long-term, and who would leave after a short stint?

Here, we look at six Saudi Pro League players who stayed and six who left, highlighting their contributions and moves.

Six Saudi Pro League Players Who Stayed

Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli)

Mahrez joined Al-Ahli in 2023 from Manchester City and is estimated to earn around £874,000 per week. He scored 17 goals and provided 21 assists last season, helping Al-Ahli clinch the AFC Champions League.

Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr)

Mané signed for Al-Nassr in 2023 from Bayern Munich on a contract until 2026, earning approximately £670,000 a week. He scored 19 goals with 11 assists in his debut season, playing a key role as Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League in 2024.

Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal)

Neves joined Al-Hilal in 2023 on a multi-year deal with an estimated weekly salary of £289,000 and helped Al-Hilal win the Saudi Pro League title in 24, contributing 7 goals and 12 assists from midfield.

Fabinho (Al-Ittihad)

Fabinho moved to Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, reportedly earning £234,000 a week, and played a key role in them winning the title last season.

N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad)

Kanté signed with Al-Ittihad in 2023 on a bumper contract worth around £418,000 a week. He plays alongside Fabinho in a formidable midfield partnership alongside Fabinho.

Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad)

Benzema remains with Al-Ittihad, reportedly earning over £837,000 per week, and has been scoring goals for fun since his move. The 37-year-old bagged 25 goals in all competitions last year as Al-Ittihad lifted the title.

Six Saudi Pro League Players Who Left

Neymar Jr. (Al-Hilal → Santos)

Neymar left Al-Hilal by mutual agreement in January 2025 after a torrid injury record in Saudi. He returned to his boyhood club Santos at the start of the year.

Gabri Veiga (Al-Ahli → Europe)

Veiga’s move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023 caused shockwaves in Europe as he was touted as one of Europe’s most talented players. But his stay in Saudi came to an end this past summer when he joined Porto.

Allan Saint-Maximin (Al-Ahli → Other)

Saint-Maximin was once the main man at Newcastle, but left for Saudi in 2023 to join Al Ahli. It didn’t work out for the Frenchman though as he was loaned out to Fenebahce before making a permanent switch to Mexican outfit Club America

Roberto Firmino (Left Saudi Pro League)

Firmino was another star who made the switch to Al-Ahli, who lasted two years in the Saudi Pro League before moving elsewhere. He now plies his trade in the Qatar Stars League with Al Sadd.

Aymeric Laporte (Left Saudi Pro League)

Laporte was still seen to be in the prime years of his career when he made the switch from Manchester City to Al Nassr in 2023. He stayed there for two years before returning to his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao.

Jordan Henderson (Left Saudi Pro League)

Jordan Henderson drew heavy criticism for his switch to the Saudi Pro League, where he signed for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq. The midfielder left the Middle East after just six months where joined Ajax before moving to Brentford in July 2025.