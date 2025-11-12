Man Utd in the race to sign Brazil sensation Vitor Roque



According to Football Insider, Manchester United have joined Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque.

The 20-year-old rejoined Palmeiras after an unsuccessful spell with Barcelona in February this year, and he has since been in brilliant form for the Brazilian heavyweights.

Roque has netted 20 goals and provided 5 assists in the ongoing campaign, and his progress has caught the eye of several elite European clubs including the Red Devils.

The Brazil international is more likely to leave Palmeiras after the World Cup next summer.

Huge potential

United made a big outlay to land Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig last summer. The Slovenian striker has had an average start to his career with just two goals and an assist in all competitions.

Amorim may want another good competitor in the squad. Joshua Zirkzee has failed to meet expectations and he could be replaced by a new centre-forward in either January or next summer.

The Red Devils could swoop for the services of Roque, who has found his feet after his return to the Brazilian football. The 20-year-old has the ability to score with either feet or his head.

He has also excelled with his high pressing and would be a good acquisition for the Red Devils. Still, it seems unlikely that a deal could materialise when the transfer window reopens.

Roque recently earned a surprise call-up from Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti after a two-year absence, and he could be in contention for the World Cup if he can sustain his current form.

The young marksman may not want to hamper his World Cup selection prospects by switching clubs in January. Without a proper pre-season with a new club, he may struggle to adapt quickly.

Hence, a transfer may not happen until the end of the campaign. Palmeiras are looking for at least £44 million to part ways with their graduate. United could be willing to pay such a sum.

They are bound to face competition from Chelsea and Spurs for his services. The Blues could be their strongest challengers, having already done business with Palmeiras by recruiting Estevao.