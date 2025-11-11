Man Utd ‘keen’ on signing Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

After displaying woeful performances in the Premier League last campaign, the Red Devils have showcased signs of improvement under Ruben Amorim this season, sitting only one point behind fourth spot.

However, United have looked like a completely different team at home compared to away. In five league matches at Old Trafford, Amorim’s side have won four games, conceding only six goals. But, they have accumulated only six points from as many games away from home, conceding 12 goals.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have started the rebuild under Amorim by revamping the attacking department last summer and are seemingly planning to focus on building a strong midfield department next year.

On X, Plettenberg states that Man Utd are ‘keen’ on signing Anderson and have already informed Sean Dyche’s side about their desire. The 23-year-old still has four years left in his current contract, and Forest are willing to demand up to £120m to let their star man leave.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Understand Manchester United remain keen on Elliot Anderson and have registered concrete interest. Forest are informed. A fee in the region of £100–120 million is still being demanded.”

Anderson to Man Utd

Amorim deploys a 3-4-2-1 formation and needs dynamic midfielders to execute his system, as they must cover a lot of ground without possession.

However, neither Casemiro nor Kobbie Mainoo appears suited to this role. Although the Brazilian has been playing regularly this season, the 33-year-old has lost some of his athleticism and is unlikely to be a long-term option.

On the other hand, Mainoo has continued to remain on the periphery this season. Manuel Ugarte is another option Man Utd have for the midfield, but he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

Anderson has been displaying impressive performances this season and is a technically gifted player with quickness across the ground. He possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in any elite team across Europe.

He has even secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team following recent eye-catching performances. Therefore, the Englishman would be a great coup for the Old Trafford club should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.