Ruben Amorim Wins Barclays Manager of the Month After Perfect October Run

Ruben Amorim’s success so far at Manchester United has earned him the Barclays Manager of the Month award for October 2025. The Portuguese coach guided his side to three straight Premier League wins, marking his first personal award since taking charge last year. For United, the recognition feels like another small step back toward the standards supporters expect at Old Trafford.

United kicked off October with a sharp 2–0 home win over Sunderland, a match that showed a team finally playing with purpose. The real statement came next. A 2–1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, their first there in nearly a decade, sent a jolt through both sets of fans. By the time United rounded off the month with a 4–2 triumph against Brighton, Amorim’s methods were starting to click.

Oddsmakers noticed too. United's top-four odds shortened across several platforms after that winning run, moving from around 5/1 at the start of the month to 2/1 by its end. Their title chances also improved slightly, now sitting at roughly 12/1 to win the Premier League, which is still slightly behind favorites Arsenal, but a sign of growing belief in Amorim's side. Amorim's perfect month didn't just lift morale inside the club; it stirred betting markets as well.

When the award was announced, Amorim gave his players all the credit. “The credit is not mine,” he said. “It belongs to them. They worked hard, and if we want another one, it means we have to keep winning.” That humility has become one of his trademarks. It’s helped turn a group that looked uncertain last season into one that now presses together, attacks with intent, and seems comfortable under pressure.

The last United boss to win this award was Erik ten Hag in November 2023. Since Amorim replaced him, the club has been through a year of quiet rebuilding. His system blends the tactical control often seen in Portuguese coaching with the speed and physicality of English football. It’s not flashy, but it’s working, and it’s earned him admiration across the league.

Amorim is now the sixth Portuguese coach to win the monthly honor, joining José Mourinho, Nuno Espírito Santo, André Villas-Boas, Bruno Lage, and Vítor Pereira. That growing list underlines Portugal’s deep pool of managerial talent, built on structure, communication, and adaptability. Each of those traits has been visible in Amorim’s short time in Manchester.

October also brought another success for United: Bryan Mbeumo picked up the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award. It’s the first time since November 2023 that the club has claimed both awards in a single month. That kind of balance between the touchline and the pitch speaks volumes about the progress being made.

Amorim topped a shortlist that included Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola after votes from both fans and experts were tallied. For United, it’s not just an award. It’s validation that something genuine is building. For the first time in a while, Manchester United looks like a side that’s starting to believe again.