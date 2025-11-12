Man Utd exploring swoop for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller

Manchester United are exploring a possible deal for the transfer of Stuttgart defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller to Old Trafford in 2026, as per Ekrem Konur.

After a summer of heavy investment aimed at rebuilding their frontline following a woeful 2024–25 season – one that ended without silverware and a dismal 15th-place finish – Ruben Amorim has now shifted focus toward reinforcing his midfield ranks.

With Casemiro’s deal set to expire at the end of the season and uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, United are now eyeing possible options to bolster their midfield and have been linked with several players in recent weeks ahead of January’s transfer window.

The latest to be linked to the club is Stiller, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the Red Devils are exploring a deal for the German international as a possible midfield option.

The journalist adds that the 24-year-old is on Ruben Amorim’s six-man midfield shortlist, which also includes Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Stiller has shown significant improvement since joining Stuttgart. Despite the club’s poor performance in the Bundesliga last season, the German midfielder was remarkable and really cemented himself as one of the best-performing midfielders in the league.

Stiller to Man Utd

In the Bundesliga last season, the midfielder averaged 6.2 ball recoveries per game, alongside 3.3 ground duels and one aerial duel won per match.

He committed just one foul per game and collected only five yellow cards across the entire campaign – a commendable record in one of Europe’s fastest, most attack-orientated leagues.

Offensively, Stiller contributed five assists, excelling particularly with his distribution — averaging 2.6 accurate long passes per game and maintaining nearly 94.6 touches per match, reflecting his key role in Stuttgart’s build-up play.

He has also shown even further improvement this season, playing a crucial role in Die Schwaben’s turnaround, where they’ve won six of their last seven games in the Bundesliga.

With significant improvements being visible in Sebastian Hoeneß’s possession-based system this season, Stiller has been key to the team’s progress and ability to keep possession, completing 86.2% of his passes, according to Fbref.

With the German international consistently displaying commanding displays, interest in his services is expected to be high over the next summer, so Man United will need to act swiftly by submitting a concrete offer around his £39m Transfermarkt valuation.