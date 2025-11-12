Liverpool
Liverpool willing to pay £88 million to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni
Liverpool have endured a poor run of form in the Premier League, and with just one win to their name in the English top division in the last five outings, there have been question marks raised about the quality of their defenders.
To compound their misery, the Reds are resigned to losing Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer next summer amidst interest from Real Madrid although it is seeming like they are preparing a sizeable investment in order to replace the Frenchman.
Mundo Deportivo has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Inter Milan centre back Alessandro Bastoni, and will be willing to fork out close to £88 million to sign the 26-year-old, who is viewed as a long-term solution to their woes at the back.
Bastoni has won it all domestically with Inter Milan in Italy and could be open to a new challenge in England, plus with Liverpool prepared to spend big, it remains a transfer with a strong possibility to materialise next summer.
Bastoni perfect for Liverpool
Alessandro Bastoni is one of the world’s best and most complete central defenders, and as he enters the prime years of his career, the Inter Milan star will continue to improve, thus promising to be the ideal signing for Liverpool.
In addition to Ibrahima Konate, the Premier League giants need to replace Virgil van Dijk as well, so Bastoni’s brilliant passing, ball control under pressure and the ability to dictate play from deeper areas will be key to the team.
Defensively, he remains rock-solid having plied his trade in Serie A for a long time. His technical skills are well-polished, and Bastoni especially succeeds in tackling, physical duels, one-on-ones and playing the offside trap, whilst being aerially solid too.
Even though £88 million is on the expensive side for a defender, Liverpool’s investment in him would be justified, especially considering that they require somebody experienced to immediately take over from their preferred central defenders.
