Man Utd plotting ambitious swoop to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson on a permanent transfer to Old Trafford, according to Ekrem Konur.

Anderson played a pivotal role in Forest’s outstanding 2024–25 season, helping them secure a seventh-place finish in the Premier League during their third year back in the top flight- just missing out on Champions League qualification while also reaching the FA Cup semi-final.

Although the Tricky Trees’ form have declined this season amid managerial instability, the 23-year-old has remained a key player in the middle of the park.

Earlier this month, he produced a commanding display against United, showcasing the composure on the ball and combativeness off the ball that Ruben Amorim’s side have been lacking in midfield.

The Portuguese tactician, who praised the four-cap England international before kick-off by calling him a ‘very good player’, now appears to have transformed that admiration into concrete interest.

According to Konur, the Red Devils have expressed interest in Anderson over his potential transfer to Old Trafford in 2026.

With the midfielder enjoying a meteoric rise in performances, Forest appear to be bracing up for persistent interest, as the journalist adds that Forest have set a £100m price tag on the 23-year-old, with United now keen.

However, several clubs are set to battle Amorim’s side over Anderson’s signature, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa also keeping tabs on him, according to the report.

Combative midfielder

Man United are beginning to find the much-needed form they’ve lacked in the last two seasons. They now boast a capable shot-stopper in Senne Lammens, alongside prolific attackers in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. The Red Devils have also rediscovered a sense of relentlessness, shown by their late goals in recent fixtures.

However, the squad still lacks a degree of grit—particularly in midfield—and Anderson could provide the dependable presence they’ve been missing over the past two campaigns.

List any attribute you’d want in a top-class midfielder, and Anderson is likely among the best at it. As per FBREF, he ranks first among Premier League midfielders for passes attempted, passes completed, progressive passes, passes into the final third, and short passes both attempted and completed.

However, a January move appears unlikely, making it interesting to see whether United will meet Forest’s valuation next summer, negotiate a more favourable fee, or turn their attention to more affordable alternatives amid PSR concerns.