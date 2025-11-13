Man Utd keen on signing Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing VfB Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 24-year-old is a product of Bayern Munich’s youth system, and the Bavarian club have produced top-class young talents in recent years, with Aleksandar Pavlovic, Kenan Yildiz, and Jamal Musiala a few notable names.

Their tradition of developing young talent isn’t new, as they previously produced world-class players such as Thomas Müller, David Alaba, Philipp Lahm, and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Stiller made his first team debut at the Allianz Arena back in 2020, but he struggled to break into the first eleven. So, he joined TSG Hoffenheim to play regularly and develop his career, and after being impressed by his performances at PreZero Arena, Stuttgart opted to purchase him a couple of years ago.

Stiller has flourished at MHP Arena under Sebastian Hoeneß’s guidance, helping his side win the DFB Pokal trophy last term. Moreover, he guided his team to finish second in the Bundesliga the previous season.

Now, on talkSPORT, Jacobs says that Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department with two new players next year and have started compiling a shortlist of potential targets.

Stiller to Man Utd

Stiller is high on their radar as Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox appreciate the midfielder highly. He has a contract until 2028 with the German side and has a £35m release clause, which will become active next summer.

However, Stuttgart can remove the clause by paying €2m, and if they eventually do that, the Germany international will become more expensive.

Stiller is a left-footed, technically gifted deep-lying playmaker. He is composed with possession, can play line-breaking passes between the lines, and is also efficient in winning ground duels.

Man Utd have struggled with midfield problems thus far this season as Casemiro has been inconsistent, while Manuel Ugarte has failed to find his feet in the Premier League. Kobbie Mainoo, on the other hand, has found himself on the periphery and wants to leave.

United don’t have a midfielder like Stiller, who can dictate the game with possession, so he might be a shrewd acquisition should Ruben Amorim’s side purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.