Discover the 10 European players with the most shots on goal this season

One of the “musts” of football is to finish every attack with a shot. However, not every player is great in that regard. To score, accuracy is an obvious requirement: you need to, at least, shoot on target. Across Europe’s top five leagues, these are the ten players with the most shots on target so far in the 2025/26 season.

The top 10 shot-on-target leaders in Europe right now

We count total shots on target in league play only (no cups or Europe). Ties are broken by the data provider’s order at the time of retrieval. “Shots on goal” here means attempts that would have gone in without a save or that actually score.

Before diving into the profiles, a note: this is a live race that swings every matchday. The current top 10 is headed by the usual superstars, but also features a few surprising names from mid-table sides.

1st Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Premier League): 27 SOT

Haaland remains Europe’s keeper’s tester. City’s flood of cutbacks and near-post balls means most of his efforts come inside the box, where his stronger right-foot stride and strength can shine. His elite movement keeps him in constant shooting positions and explains why he’s on top.

2nd Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, LaLiga): 25 SOT

Mbappé’s transfer to the Bernabéu hardly blunted his accuracy. His positional change, closer to the center of the field, has helped him get early shots away before defensive lines reset. Madrid’s quick, vertical sequences let him fire on target from prime zones, and his off-ball speed allows him to catch long balls easily.

3rd Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, Bundesliga): 20 SOT

When Harry Kane left England, there were doubts about how he would adapt to a different football style. However, at Bayern, he’s become a bigger threat. He balances hold-up with first-time finishes, which keeps his attempts clean and centered. With Bayern’s wide supply lines, he rarely has to shoot through heavy traffic, which helps his efforts to test the goalkeeper.

4th Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace, Premier League): 18 SOT

The first surprise at the top. Palace’s direct play allows Mateta to have frequent, quick-release looks. He isn’t taking a wild number of shots, though; he’s simply getting a high percentage of them on target thanks to shooting early and keeping efforts low.

5th Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, Bundesliga): 18 SOT

Another player who has elevated his shot profile in Bavaria is Olise. Beyond chance creation, he’s attacking the half-spaces and letting fly more often. The result is a winger posting striker-like on-frame volume.

6th Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid, LaLiga): 17 SOT

The second player from the Spanish league is Julián Álvarez. Simeone has given more central responsibility in the Atlético de Madrid attack to the Argentinian, who has to shoot quickly, often in one or two touches due to the team’s style.

7th Joaquín Panichelli (Strasbourg, Ligue 1): 17 SOT

Another unexpected name. Strasbourg funnel early entries into his feet or across the six-yard line, where Panichelli’s tidy body shape turns half-chances into on-target pokes. His efficiency is surprising as well: according to Ligue 1’s official player page logs him around 1.6 shots on target per match.

8th Rafa Mir (Elche, LaLiga): 16 SOT

Newly promoted back to LaLiga, Rafa Mir is another player having a breakout. His willingness to shoot early rather than over-dribble boosts his numbers. For now, his stint on loan at Elche might be the best decision of his career.

9th Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, LaLiga): 16 SOT

Even though Mbappé is drawing the headlines, Vinícius keeps getting on-frame attempts through relentless 1v1s and diagonal darts into the inside-left channel. The rapid counterattacks of Los Blancos help a lot these quick players in the defense-offense transition.

10th Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga): 16 SOT

Guirassy’s penalty-box craft continues to translate: he seals center-backs, spins, and gets efforts off before the block arrives. The accuracy isn’t cosmetic: independent tracking has him converting a high share of his shots on target relative to attempts, with over 60% of his shots hitting the frame in league play so far.