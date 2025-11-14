Man Utd make contact to sign Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi in 2026, according to Bild, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Adeyemi completed his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg to Dortmund in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has appeared 121 times for the German outfit, finding the net 29 times and assisting 22 goals.

This season, the 23-year-old has maintained his role as a key contributor for BVB, featuring in 14 matches while scoring three goals and providing three assists, underlining his ongoing importance.

However, the promising forward has recently encountered a dry patch, failing to add a goal or an assist since the end of September, despite a bright start to the campaign.

Frustrations boiled over during Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Köln last month, when Adeyemi hurled a water bottle toward the bench after being substituted. Manager Kovac openly criticised the incident, intensifying speculation over the winger’s possible exit.

Looking ahead, the player’s long-term future remains unclear. Adeyemi’s contract is set to expire in June 2027, and negotiations over an extension reportedly remain stalled, leaving his future at Dortmund in question.

Citing German outlet Bild, Sport Witness reports that Man Utd have ‘entered the fray’ to sign the Germany international to Old Trafford.

Having recently changed his agent to the renowned Jorge Mendes, who has a close relationship with the Red Devils, the report claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have made contact with his agent regarding the versatile forward.

Adeyemi to Man Utd

With Man United now expressing interest in Adeyemi, Dortmund could discuss internally over the youngster’s future, especially if the Premier League side makes their interest concrete, according to the report.

Adeyemi tends to operate mainly as a right-sided forward, the same role that Bryan Mbeumo currently fills within Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

While it is theoretically possible to deploy him as a right-wing back, it seems doubtful that Amorim would rely on his defensive abilities consistently in that role.

The German international has also been deployed centrally at times, and his remarkable pace would make him an intriguing option for Ruben Amorim in midfield or as an attacking option.

However, as has been the case with most of their top players in recent years, the German club will likely insist on a steep fee above his £52m Transfermarkt valuation, making a summer move the more probable opportunity for United to make a swoop.