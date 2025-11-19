Joao Gomes open to January move to Man Utd



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes is open to joining Manchester United when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Red Devils have made good progress under manager Ruben Amorim this campaign, and they are only one point adrift of the Champions League positions after 11 games into the Premier League season.

The club have been linked with multiple midfielders over the last few months with Gomes being one of those. Record claim that the Brazilian would be open to signing for Man United at the turn of the year.

However, he won’t come on the cheap. Wolves are at the bottom of the English top-flight, but they are still expected to hold out for at least £44 million to part ways with the former Flamengo graduate.

Experience

United have partly focused on signing players with Premier League experience. Bryan Mbeumo has been an instant hit since his move from Brentford last summer with regular goals, while Matheus Cunha has also impressed with his creativity.

Gomes would be an equally good acquisition during the winter transfer window. The 24-year-old has been solid in the heart of the midfield for Wolves alongside compatriot Andre despite their struggles during the early phase of the season.

He has a passing accuracy of 86% and has won almost 6 duels per game alongside 2.5 tackles and 4.5 recoveries. Gomes has excelled with his defensive contributions, but has likewise impressed with high pressing and work rate over 90 minutes.

If the Red Devils were to sign him this winter, he would be an upgrade on Casemiro. Casemiro has found a new lease of life under manager Ruben Amorim this year, but the experienced ace is no longer in his prime and has been vulnerable due to limited mobility.

To compensate for his reduced work rate, Casemiro has preferred to preserve his energy rather than pressing his opponents this term. Manuel Ugarte was signed to replace the 33-year-old in the XI, but he has found himself out-of-favour under Amorim.

Gomes may feel he can break into the starting line-up right away and become a permanent figure in the number 6 position.