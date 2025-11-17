Liverpool Contact PGMOL Over Disallowed Goal Against Manchester City

Liverpool have contacted PGMOL to raise significant concerns over Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed goal during the 3-0 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

With City leading 1-0, Van Dijk’s header appeared to have levelled the score, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Referee Chris Kavanagh made the decision after the assistant’s flag went up, with VAR official Michael Oliver confirming that Andy Robertson had interfered with play from an offside position.

The incident occurred when Robertson ducked in front of City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Van Dijk met a cross from Dominik Szoboszlai. Officials deemed Robertson’s movement an “obvious action” that impacted Donnarumma’s ability to make a save, in line with Law 11 of the offside rule.

Liverpool Seek Clarity From PGMOL

After reviewing multiple camera angles of the incident, Liverpool believe Donarumma’s view wasn’t obstructed by Robertson. The club has reached out to PGMOL chief Howard Webb to express concern over how the law was applied and to ask for further explanation of the VAR process.

During his post-match interview, head coach Arne Slot suggested that officiating standards have become inconsistent. Robertson echoed the same sentiment, saying he was “perplexed” by the ruling. Wayne Rooney also backed Liverpool’s view by claiming the goal should have been awarded.

Pundits and Fans Question VAR

The Premier League Match Centre later explained on X that the referee’s on-field decision was “checked and confirmed” by VAR. However, that post was quickly community noted for misrepresenting the law. Fans on X pointed out that making an “obvious action” alone doesn’t automatically constitute an offside offence.

Even neutral analysts questioned the outcome, suggesting that the officials may have overinterpreted Robertson’s movement. The controversy has once again highlighted confusion over how VAR officials determine interference in complex situations.

Ongoing Frustration With VAR Decisions

This is by no means the first time Liverpool have expressed dissatisfaction with PGMOL. Most famously, the club previously sought clarification following Luis Díaz’s disallowed goal against Tottenham in 2023.

As a result of that incident, PGMOL admitted their error and released the VAR audio recording to demonstrate what went wrong. Whether something similar happens this time remains to be seen.

Since several other clubs have also voiced frustration over VAR calls this season, the pressure is growing on PGMOL to offer more transparency.

For Liverpool, the decision may not have changed the final outcome of the game. Yet, it has reignited questions about fairness, communication, and the consistency of officiating in the Premier League.