Man Utd ‘chasing’ AZ Alkmaar midfield starlet Kees Smit

Manchester United are ‘chasing’ AZ Alkmaar’s highly rated midfielder Kees Smit, according to Ekrem Konur.

Smit came to the limelight in 2023 when he scored a stunning goal from the halfway line against Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League.

His reputation grew even further last summer after he dominated the European Under-19 Championship, helping the Netherlands win the tournament. He finished as the joint top scorer and was named Player of the Competition, drawing interest from clubs across Europe.

The young Dutch midfielder has also captained sides above his age group and gained senior experience early with Jong AZ in the Eerste Divisie.

Smit has already made more than 50 appearances for AZ’s first team, played in European competitions, and even received high praise from Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman — who this week likened his qualities to Barcelona star Pedri.

Now, according to Konur, Premier League side Man Utd are ‘chasing’ a deal for the possible transfer of Smit to Old Trafford in 2026.

With the Netherlands U21 international contracted with AZ until 2028, the journalist adds that the Kaasboeren will demand a £25m fee to allow their academy graduate to depart the AFAS Stadion.

However, the Red Devils will need to act swiftly to secure his signature, as the report claims that the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also keen on the 19-year-old midfield prodigy.

Prospect

Smit’s versatility is one of the biggest appeals to interested clubs like United. He’s comfortable playing deep as a playmaker or higher up the pitch, and he’s confident carrying the ball, receiving under pressure, and controlling the rhythm of a game.

With Casemiro moving into the later stages of his career, Ugarte still finding his feet, and Kobbie Mainoo yet to fully establish himself, United have a clear gap for a young, technically sharp midfielder who can grow into a key part of their long-term midfield.

Whether they manage to beat other clubs to one of Europe’s most exciting teenage talents will come down to timing and how quickly they move. But one thing is obvious: the midfield rebuild at Old Trafford is underway, and Smit is viewed as someone who could play a major role in the next chapter.