Seven Straight Wins for Red Star Belgrade in the EuroLeague

In a season with high expectations, Crvena Zvezda Belgrade appears to have found continuity in both play and results. Seven straight EuroLeague wins do not happen by accident. Behind the streak are an early coaching change, a bold locker room response, and rapid tactical stabilization under the new head coach. For fans who track momentum and like to place early wagers through platforms like Merkur XTip, the pattern is hard to ignore.

A Pivotal Turnaround in Istanbul

The turning point came in the hardest place, Istanbul, against reigning champions Fenerbahce. Crvena Zvezda opened the season poorly, going winless in their first two EuroLeague games and stumbling in the ABA League as well. One day after parting ways with Ioannis Sfairopoulos and registering assistant Tomislav Tomovic as interim coach, Crvena Zvezda delivered a tactically mature performance, never trailed, and won 86 to 81. It was their first victory of the season and a third straight win in the Ulker Arena, sending an early signal that things could swing their way. The formula was clear. Firm defense, offensive rebounding, and patience in winning time.

Chima Moneke posted 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Donatas Motiejunas, freshly arrived on loan from Monaco, added 13 points in under 15 minutes. The win looks even bigger in context. Injuries had thinned the rotation and the team had lost its head coach only 24 hours earlier. Tomovic praised the group’s effort and reaction, and the reset began.

The Return of Sasa Obradovic

The decision to separate from Sfairopoulos after the slow start was formalized on October 9. One day after beating Fenerbahce without a head coach on the bench, the long expected news arrived. Sasa Obradovic was back at Crvena Zvezda as the new head coach.

On Court Transition

Obradovic took the Istanbul momentum and turned it into a system. Two signatures stood out right away. A structured perimeter defense and control of the glass, both defensive boards and put back chances. In the next games Crvena Zvezda began to close first quarters routinely and to lock opponents with long, disciplined possessions. Many bettors noticed and adjusted their live plays accordingly.

The cumulative result of the process is best seen in the seven game streak. The crown came against Panathinaikos in Belgrade, an 86 to 68 win that snapped a negative mini run against the Greens and matched the club’s longest EuroLeague streak since 2016 to 2017. Crvena Zvezda led 67 to 40 through three quarters. Cody Miller McIntyre with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists and Chima Moneke with 14 and 8 were central to the victory.

The Key Figures of the Run

Chima Moneke stands out as the emotional barometer. His double double in Istanbul was more than a box score line. It showed how offensive rebounds and second chance points change the psychology of a game. His postgame message and insistence on the glass as a base of identity fit Obradovic’s philosophy.

Cody Miller McIntyre has paired rational game management with on ball aggression. His numbers against Panathinaikos were near a triple double, but the bigger story was how he controlled tempo and pushed opponents into uncomfortable shots.

Donatas Motiejunas paid off immediately. His loan from Monaco already looks like a smart decision by the front office. In his debut in Istanbul he gave the team soft touch, contact strength, and lineup flexibility that eased the burden on other bigs.

What Sasa Obradovic Changed

In his first address Obradovic emphasized toughness and a hard edge. Against Panathinaikos that became data. A 44 to 31 rebounding edge, strings of dead possessions for the opponent set at the arc, a dreadful first quarter for Pao with zero for ten from the field, and a controlled rhythm with 21 team assists. These are elements that do not depend on whether shots fall. As Obradovic put it, as long as the defense is firm, the team will stay within reach of a win. Organizationally, the club bridged the transition by keeping Tomovic on staff, underscoring the value of continuity after a change at the top.

Can Crvena Zvezda Sustain This Pace

The streak looks sustainable because it rests on stable pillars. Defensive standard, rebounding, clear roles, and growing confidence. When you hold an opponent to zero for ten in the first quarter, that is not only a hot night. It is structure. During this run Crvena Zvezda has looked like a group that builds defense first, then finds points in transition.

In Istanbul it was the glass, including second chance work, that preserved the lead when perimeter shots did not fall. That is a low variance base that carries over from game to game. The fast integration of Motiejunas, the clarity among the guards, and the willingness of the wings to commit to tougher defense and box outs have shown up every night.

The EuroLeague Season Ahead

The schedule gets trickier with a string of road games, and Obradovic has said as much. An endurance test is coming soon, and Crvena Zvezda’s games should remain very attractive for live betting. Still, when you look at the fundamentals, defense, rebounding, and role clarity, Crvena Zvezda looks like a team that can compete on its identity even when shots do not fall. After all, that is exactly how the streak started in Istanbul.